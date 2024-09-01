JPL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

