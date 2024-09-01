JPL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.9% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 37,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 34,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average of $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

