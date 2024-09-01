JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:BBSA opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
