JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1944 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS BBIP opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile
