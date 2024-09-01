Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Performance

BBIB stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $99.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

