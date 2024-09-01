JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

