JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 5th

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2049 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS:JCPB opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
