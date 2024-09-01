JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 890,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,788,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 2,476,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

