JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 2,476,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.