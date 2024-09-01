JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $99,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.