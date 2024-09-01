JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

