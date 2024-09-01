JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 2.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $90,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $55.78 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

