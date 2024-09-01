JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Position Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,839. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $856.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.