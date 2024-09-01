JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Announces Dividend of $1.20

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.

JSB Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

JFWV opened at $90.00 on Friday. JSB Financial has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

JSB Financial Company Profile

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

