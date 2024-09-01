JUNO (JUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,388.04

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $39,388.04 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

