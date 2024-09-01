Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kadant worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.41. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.87 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

