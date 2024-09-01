Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 2.4 %

Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.