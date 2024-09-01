Kava Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $323.66 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00038397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,759 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

