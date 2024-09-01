Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Lowered by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,711 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

