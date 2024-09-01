Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

