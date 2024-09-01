KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $65,024.59 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

