Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Evercore ISI

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.21.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

