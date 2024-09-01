Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NEE opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

