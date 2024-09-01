Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 110,883 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

