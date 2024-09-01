Klingman & Associates LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,730 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258 over the last ninety days. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.