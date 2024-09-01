Klingman & Associates LLC Has $643,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,895.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 213,490 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

