Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 1.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $97.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

