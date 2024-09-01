Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 469 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after buying an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 381,954 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

