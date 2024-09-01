Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Position Trimmed by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,085 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Knife River worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knife River by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Knife River stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.87. 191,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,395. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

