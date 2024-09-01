Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Knowles by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 31,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.45 on Friday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

