Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE KSS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.