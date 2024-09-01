Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

