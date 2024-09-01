Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.08

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and traded as high as $39.65. Kuraray shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 1,831 shares.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

