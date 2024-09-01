Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,585,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 2,205,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

