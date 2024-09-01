Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

