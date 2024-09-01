Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

