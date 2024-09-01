Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,429 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after buying an additional 570,435 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

