Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MHK opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $774,555. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

