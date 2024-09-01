Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML opened at $903.87 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

