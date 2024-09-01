Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

