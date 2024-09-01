Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.90. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

