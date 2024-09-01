Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

