Legacy Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GCOR opened at $42.02 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.