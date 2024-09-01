Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Equifax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $307.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $307.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

