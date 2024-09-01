Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Shares of DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

