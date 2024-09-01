Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Optas LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Shares of NOW opened at $855.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $791.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

