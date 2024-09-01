Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 718,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,032,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,548. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.