Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 4,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

