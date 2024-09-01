Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after acquiring an additional 219,629 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 367,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

