Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 19,530 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 613,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

